Oregon extends state of emergency for wildfire-affected counties

Washington, Oct 29 : Oregon Governor Kate Brown has extended a state of emergency in an effort to extend support to the affected counties due to the ongoing wildfires and help in the recovery efforts.

According to a statement issued by Brown’s office on Wednesday, the affected counties are Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, and Tillamook.

The emergency declaration gives the Oregon Office of Emergency Management all resources at the state’s disposal to continue emergency response and recovery.

“The devastation felt by thousands of Oregonians throughout our state from wildfires is hard to fathom, and I remain firmly committed to recovering and rebuilding.

“Although wildfires have largely been contained, the work of recovery in impacted counties has just begun and there is a long road ahead. We will do everything it takes, within our power and in coordination with federal and local officials, to rebuild a stronger Oregon,” the Governor was quoted as saying in the statement

The emergency declaration provides a basis for the ongoing operation of the state’s Emergency Coordination Center, and also give authorities for the Oregon Department of Transportation to engage in the the debris cleanup process.

The state of emergency will remain in effect until the Governor determines that agencies can continue supporting recovery efforts without the need for emergency authorities to overcome barriers to a quick and efficient recovery, the statement added.

According to data from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, the wildfires have claimed nine lives and scorched more than 1 million acres of land so far.

At least 4,009 homes have been destroyed in eight counties.

Most of the wildfires in Oregon are contained, but the Riverside fire near Estacada, the Thielsen fire in the Diamond Lake area and the Slater fire in Josephine County and Northern California, were yet to be put out.

