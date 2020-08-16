Organ airlifted from Pune to Hyderabad, even in these difficult times

* Patient suffering from terminal lung disease is the recipient

* Activity undertaken under Jeevandan’s and ZTCC Pune able guidance

* Green corridor arranged in both cities for faster transport

Hyderabad: Treatment to even smaller health issues is a big deal in this pandemic time. But, toughest things like lung transplantation also can happen if the will is strong. Under the Telangana States’ Jeevandan’s able guidance in co-ordination with ZTCC Pune made it happen. A patient at KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute, Hyderabad is the recipient of the organ.

A young person was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Pune on Sunday. A person from Hyderabad, who is suffering from terminal lung disease badly needs lung transplantation. He has registered the name in Jeevandan. The relatives of the braindead person in Pune were gracious enough to consider the noble sacrifice for organ donation, which will go forward to save so many lives. We need to observe one important thing here. Though so many people want to donate their organs, those who died with corona and some other problems cannot make it. But, here all this happened as the donor was tested negative. Dr Swarnalatha, who is Incharge of Jeevandan, Telangana guided and supported the cause. Mrs Arthi Gokhle, Central coordinator ZTCC Pune is the person who tried a lot to make it happen without any obstacles.

The lung was brought by a chartered flight from Pune to Hyderabad. Traffic police of both the cities have arranged the green corridor and Airports Authority of India also came forward to help to this noble cause. Finally, KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute, Hyderabad received the lung by the evening without any delay from the city which is 560 km away within one hour and transplanted the same to the needy patient.