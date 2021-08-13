Organ Donation day observed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To mark the World Organ Donation Day 2021, the Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Lakdikapool in association with the Hyderabad City Police organized a session on Friday to enhance awareness on organ donation.

The hospital also recognized the efforts of the Hyderabad City Police (both law & order and traffic departments) for their cooperation in transferring organs for transplantation.

Mr. Gaurav Khurana, CEO, Gleneagles Global Hospitals – Lakdikapul today felicitated Sri Anjani Kumar IPS Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city on behalf of the Hyderabad City Police for their commendable work in transferring organs to conduct timely transplant surgeries.

In order to spread more awareness on organ donation among children, Army Public School, Bolarum, observed World Organ Donation Day on Friday.

The students had the opportunity to interact with Mrs. Sunetra Chatterjee from Organ India who is also an organ recipient. She spoke about her long and unexpected journey of receiving a kidney transplant and how it rehabilitated her life. Students asked many vital questions on the cause, procedure, myths and various other facts related to organ donation.

They got a firsthand experience about the subject through Mrs. Sunetra Chatterjee and thanked her for answering their queries.