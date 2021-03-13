Orientation programme for new Rajya Sabha members

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 13th March 2021 5:29 pm IST
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha members during an orientation programme for newly elected and nominated members of Rajya Sabha, at Parliament Annexe in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021.( PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI03_13_2021_000034B)
New Delhi: Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu during an orientation programme for newly elected and nominated members of Rajya Sabha, at Parliament Annexe in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar during an orientation programme for newly elected and nominated members of Rajya Sabha, at Parliament Annexe in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021.( PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu during an orientation programme for newly elected and nominated members of Rajya Sabha, at Parliament Annexe in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha members during an orientation programme for newly elected and nominated members of Rajya Sabha, at Parliament Annexe in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021.( PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar along with Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal during an orientation programme for newly elected and nominated members of Rajya Sabha, at Parliament Annexe in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021.( PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

