Osman Nagar inundated since October; residents blame apathy of govt

Hyderabad: It has been over three months since Osman Nagar, located in the outskirts of the city, witnessed the deadliest of floods that followed heavy rainfall in October. Their woes did not end even as we move into the New Year.

As of December 30, it was found that around 150 houses are still inundated in water, weakening their foundations. As many as 300 families stand affected today, as civic authorities are trying to pump out the water every day.

Mohammed Arif and his family of three had left their house in Osman Nagar and moved to their relatives’ place in Shaheen Nagar. “Our house still remains inundated. Authorities are visiting and trying to clear out the stagnant water, but in vain,” he said.

Another resident of Osman Nagar, Syed Shakir who owns the two-level building faces the same problem. “Each day, I visit Osman Nagar to see whether the water has been released, but I can only see the terrace and a water tank of my house,” said Shakir.

Like Arif and Shakir, several other locals of Osman Nagar who are affected by the stagnated waters either moved to their relatives’ houses or taking shelter in government and private schools, that are temporarily made relief camps.

“The government is not taking any measures for Osman Nagar. Is this locality isn’t the part of Telangana?” questions Zubaida, a resident.

“The flooding has damaged and weakened the foundations of our houses and we are worried that even after releasing the water from the area will the house would be holding its strength,” said a local of Osman Nagar.

Residents allege that flood water overflowed into the locality from Shukur Sagar or Venkatapuram Lake and blame the Jalpally municipality and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLA and Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy’s apathy for the occurrence.