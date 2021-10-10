Osman sagar and Himayat sagar reservoirs reach full tank level

Hyderabad: With continuous heavy rainfall lashing the city over the last few days, the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoir levels have reached their Full Tank Level(FTL). As a result, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(HMWS&SB) officials on Saturday lifted more gates of the two dams to release the excess water.

HMWS&SB officials lifted four out of the 15 gates of the Osman Sagar reservoir and noted on Saturday that the water level at Osman Sagar dam has reached the Full Tank Level of 1,790 feet with the reservoir receiving 1,600 cusecs of inflows.

Similarly, eight out of the 17 gates of the Himayat Sagar reservoir were also opened with the water level in the dam reaching Full Tank Level of 1763.50 ft. The said dam was receiving 5,000 cuseus of inflows from the upstream areas.

Meanwhile, the excess water from the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar dams was released into the Musi river as the gates were opened. In this regard,the HMWS&SB, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Revenue Department and the police have cautioned the public residing near the Musi river low lying areas.

The state government has instructed HMWS&SB officials to form special teams to supervise the activities in case of any eventualities near the Musi river.