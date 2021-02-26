Osmania General Hospital: HC asks Govt to take final decision on new building

By Neha|   Updated: 26th February 2021 10:51 pm IST
Petition launched on Change.org to stop demolition of OGH

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court asked State Government to take a final decision on the construction of the new building to house Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

According to a report in Times of India, a bench consisting of Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy questioned the State government for not taking decision on whether to construct a new building for OGH without disturbing heritage structure or to demolish the existing building before constructing a new one. The bench was hearing a 2015 petition that challenged that State Government’s decision to remove OGH from list of protected monuments.

The bench also sought reply from the State Government on whether it is possible to construct new building within OGH complex without disturbing heritage structure.

Advocate General took four weeks’ time to inform State Government’s decision on OGH.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Neha|   Updated: 26th February 2021 10:51 pm IST
Back to top button