Osmania Hospital’s old building renovation work plan in cold storage

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to renovate the old Osmania hospital building and construct a new block with state-of-the-art medical facilities. However, by the passage of time, he consigned his promise into cold storage.

Failing to keep his promise, KCR is facing severe criticism on social media from the residents in Hyderabad. Netizens are using social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to share pictures of deplorable conditions at Osmania Hospital’s interiors saying sarcastically, “This is the condition of the biggest hospital in the international city of Hyderabad.”

These citizens are trying to show the state government why there is a need for urgent renovation and restoration work to safeguard this iconic heritage building.

These citizens are saying that the CM not once but twice pledged to renovate the Osmania Hospital’s building and yet not fulfilled his promise. Former MP from Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddy tagged a picture of the hospital in his tweet and wrote, “I went to Osmania Hospital side to fly kites. It is shocking !!! This is a RUNNING Hospital !!! Not ruins. Used to be one of the MOST beautiful buildings in Hyderabad. A Heritage Building. See patients cloths drying in Sun. This is the shocking state of Telangana Govt. Shame KCR”.