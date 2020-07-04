Osmania University colleges to remain closed till July 31

Hyderabad: Osmania University colleges will remain closed till July 31. These include all the campus, constituent, district post-graduate colleges and affiliated colleges of the Osmania University. Reopening of the colleges will be considered only after July 31.

The decision to extend closure of educational institutions, including libraries till July 31 has been taken following the instructions from the State government.

In the light of central government’s decision and the recommendation of advisory committee of Human Resource Development ministry, all the on-campus colleges and other educational institutions affiliated to the university under its jurisdictions, including libraries will not function till July 31.

Osmania University administration told that hostels and mess of the university will also remain closed during the period.

Reopening of the colleges will be considered by the ministry after taking stock of the coronavirus situation in the month of July.

The ministry is said to have sought suggestions and solutions from the authorities regarding the steps to be taken if the situations doesn’t become normal and the sources that could be used to continue the studies.

Source: Siasat news