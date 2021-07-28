Osmania University invites applications for CPGET 2021

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has invited applications from the candidates for the entrance test Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2021 and admission into various PG, PG diploma, and five-year integrated courses.

The applications are invited from the candidates who have passed or appearing in the final semester examination of the qualifying course.

As per the notification, the entrance test will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT).

The application fee for candidates belonging to general and BC categories is Rs. 800 whereas, for SC/ST/PH candidates, it is Rs. 600.

The commencement of online registrations and submission of applications will begin on July 30. The last date of submission of applications without a late fee is August 25.

The examination is likely to commence on September 8.