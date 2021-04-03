Osmania University partners with Midwest Energy to promote R&D

Hyderabad: The department of electrical engineering, Osmania University, on Saturday entered a partnership with Midwest Energy Pvt ltd on to promote multidisciplinary research. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) solidifying the partnership was signed by Gopal Reddy, registrar of OU and Somya Kukreti from Midwest Energy.

Midwest Energy, a startup under Midwest Granite Pvt Ltd, is engaged in providing solutions for clean energy. Apart from promoting multidisciplinary research, the MOU aims to identify and satisfy society’s requirements, while also contributing to the development of our economy.

The objectives of the MOU include conducting collaborative research and academic programs, faculty exchanges between both the institutions, and providing internships to students and scholars of OU with Midwest Energy. The MOU includes offering training, skill development, capacity building programs/courses for the benefit of students, scholars, teachers, and others.

Prof. M Kumar, principal of OU’s Engineering College, and Stanley Charles, technical project head, Midwest – Energy, were also present on the occasion.