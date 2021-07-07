Osmania University to conduct pending UG exams from July 8

Hyderabad: Osmania University is going to conduct UG exams for the third and fifth semester of its B.A., B.Com, B.Sc, BBA and BSW courses from July 8.

The exams were originally scheduled for March/April 2021 and were pending because of the ongoing pandemic. Now, they will be conducted from July 8 as per a notification from the University.

According to the notification issued by the university, there is no change in centres for the exams and students have been instructed to use the hall tickets issued to them in March.

Students have also been advised to note that the duration of the examination has been reduced from 3 hours to 2 hours, owing to the pandemic, and the question paper will be changed accordingly. To compensate for the reduction in time, more choice and more weightage of marks will be given in the question paper.

Also, the third and fifth semester exams have been scheduled every day to reduce the number of days to conduct the exam, to ensure fifth semester students appearing for sixth semester exams can save the academic year as well.

The make-up examination for the sixth semester will be conducted for those who were absent due to various reasons to save the academic year and will be treated as the main examination. Students have been instructed to cooperate for the smooth process of examinations.