Osmania University to conduct seminar on NEP-2020

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 21st December 2021 4:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: Osmania University’s Department of Mathematics and Department of Library and Information Sciences will jointly host a two-day seminar on the National Education Policy-2020 on December 22 and 23.

The national seminar will be attended by eminent academicians such as vice-chancellors of Central and state universities as speakers. Academicians including Prof. Anil Sahasra Budhe, Chairman, AICTE, Prof. Battu Satyanarayana, VC, Central University of Karnataka, and Prof. D. Ravinder, VC, OU, will participate in different technical and brainstorming sessions.

The seminar is being organised in collaboration with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Commissionerate of Collegiate and Technical Education, Indian Council of Social Sciences Research (ICSSR), Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education (MGNCRE), and the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Sangh (ABRSM), Telangana.

