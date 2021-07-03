Osmania University UG, PG exams 2021 timetable released, check dates

Hyderabad: Osmania University has released the time table for undergraduate and post graduate examination for various programmes.

Exam for UG and PG courses will take place in July/August 2021. Candidates can check the date sheet through Osmania University official website at ouexams.in.

M.E and MTech exams will start on July 15 and end on July 28, 2021. Testing for other courses will start from July 27, 2021 onwards. More relevant details can be checked by candidates on Osmania University official website.

Visit the official website of Osmania University exams– ouexams.in.

Click on exam time table link available on the home page.

Click on the relevant subject time table link from the list.

Download the PDF time table file for further reference.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BBA and MBA exams (5-year integrated course) for semester 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 (regular) will be held between July 27 and August 6, 2021.

The MBA (CBCS) examinations for the fourth semester (regular, backlog and improvement) and the second and third semesters (backlog and improvement) will be held between July 27 and August 23, 2021.

The university announced that exams will be held amid strict precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students must wear masks during the exam. Social distancing rules, including staggered entry rules, will also be followed. No candidate will be allowed to wait anywhere in the center except for the designated exam hall or room. The university also directed the students to choose an examination center near their residence from the list contained in the press note.