Osmansagar brimming, flood gates may be opened soon

Hyderabad: The General Manager (Engg.) 0 & M Division, Himayath Sagar has informed that the due to heavy rains in Hyderabad, the FTL (Full Tank Level) of Osmansagar is 1790.00 fts with the capacity of 3.90 TMC and the present level of reservoir in the catchment area has reached to 1786.00 fts (3.008 TMC).

Due to this, there is a possibility of lifting flood gates of Osmansagar any time after depending upon inflows to the reservoir.



K. Chandrakala, Revenue Divisional Officer, Rajendranagar Division has requested to alert concern Revenue authorities in the downstream Osman sagar reservoir all along Musi River and to take necessary action.



In view of the above, it is requested to take all necessary precautionary

measures. Be on high alert and to aware the downstream areas i.e., colonies, slums etc, about the sensitivity of the situation due to heavy rains. People living in either sides of the Musi river are requested to evacuate the and move to safe place urgently.