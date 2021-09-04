Osmansagar gates likely to be lifted due to rainfall in Telangana

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 4th September 2021 2:15 pm IST
The century-old Osman Sagar remains dry in spite of continuous rainfall. Picture: Yunus Y. Lasania
The century-old Osman Sagar lake near Hyderabad. Picture: Yunus Y. Lasania

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rainfall in Telangana, the water levels in the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs are reaching the full tank level (FTL).

Recently, four gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir have been lifted and water was discharged into the Musi River. As the water levels brimming at the Osmansagar lake, the officials could soon lift its gates as well.

The Himayatsagar reservoir capacity stands at 1762 ft. The officials plan to release 1400 cuseus into the Musi river by lifting the gates after getting an inflow of 500 cusecs.

MS Education Academy

Similarly, the Osmansagar reservoir is also getting huge inflows for the past two days as a result of heavy rainfall. Its water level has reached 1788.55 ft against the FTL of 1790 ft. An official of the Osmansagar lake said that they expect more heavy inflows from the upstream areas with heavy rainfall predicted in the coming days. He added that they are on the alert to lift the gates.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button