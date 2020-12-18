OU asks ‘unauthorized’ students to vacate hostels immediately

Hyderabad: The administration of the Osmania University (OU) on Friday directed all those persons who are residing in the hostels asking them to vacate immediately. In a press statement the university administration said it will take legal action for trespassing against those who fail to comply.

The University had shut all the hostels in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and as per government instructions, it had disconnected water and power supply. All academic activity on the campus was stopped ever since the government clamped the lockdown early this year.

The statement further stated that the University has recently noticed that “a few persons in the guise of students are staying in the hostel rooms unauthorizedly even though there is no water and power supply.”

The statement claimed that because of this, there is a law and order problem at the University.



“The University has taken a serious note of the illegal and unauthorized stay in the hostels which is in violation of the government orders,” it said.