OU conducts emotional intelligence course

Hyderabad: The Osmania university’s Mechanical engineering department in association with Art of Living Foundation launched a week’s online All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) course.

Prof. P Lakshmi Narayana, Registrar of Osmania University in his capacity as a chief guest inaugurated the course entitled “emotional intelligence.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deepak Lanka of the Art of Living and others.

Prof. Sai Ram Venkatesh presided over the ceremony which was also attended by the Principal of University College of Engineering Prof. R Rajendra and the coordinator Dr T Nagaveni.

The registrar Osmania University has emphasized the utility of emotional intelligence in workplaces and hoped that the experts of this discipline shall take us to a safe future.

More than 100 participants attended the event. The All India Council for Technical Education sponsored this course on behalf of the Government of India.