OU decides to promote all first year degree students to second year without exam

Hyderabad: In one of its significant decision, the Osmania University has decided to promote all first year students to the second year without exam.

In the wake of ever increasing COVID-19 casses in the state, the Osmania University and all its affiliated degree colleges in the state have decided to promote all the First Year students of B.Sc, B.Com and B.A. to the Second Year without exam.

As far the examinations of students of Second and Third Year of degree colleges, the decision will be taken later on in keeping with the situation prevailling in the state

The Osmania University deems health of the students as paramount and its current decision is to safeguard their health and well-being.