OU degree: Final semester exams tentatively scheduled from Sept 15

Hyderabad: Final semester exams of the OU degree course are tentatively scheduled from 15th September 2020. A detailed timetable is likely to be issued soon.

OU degree exam timetable

Controller of Examination of Osmania University, Dr. Sriram Venkatesh said that the timetable will be released in two or three days after receiving information of the examination centers.

OU Postgraduate courses

Final semester examinations of OU Postgraduate courses are likely to be held in October 2020.

The University in a letter asked all its affiliated colleges to conduct final semester examination of UG and PG courses including backlogs.

Other students promoted

On the other hand, the University has promoted students of all other semesters. However, they have to clear all subjects including backlogs whenever examinations are held.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many universities decided to promote students without conducting examinations. However, they are left with no option but to conduct examinations of final semester students in order to comply with UGC guidelines.

UGC guidelines that were upheld by the Supreme Court state that the results of final semester students can be declared only after conducting the examinations.

University of Hyderabad

Recently, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has also decided to conduct final semester examinations online from 16th September.

Citing the reason for the decision, Vice-Chancellor of UoH, Prof. Appa Rao Podile said that the university has to comply with the SC order and UGC guidelines.