OU encroachment case; Hearing on June 19

Hyderabad: On Monday (June 9), the HC issued notices to the State Government, Revenue Secretary, Chief Commissioner of Land Revenue and the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University asking them to respond to the allegations that they are allowing University land to be encroached upon by private individuals.

Recently, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief expressed concern over a gradual decrease in the landholdings of State universities since 2014 and demanded an inquiry and action against the encroachments.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that, instead of strengthening the Osmania University further, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s wrong approach has been causing huge damage to all the universities in the State.

Further, he alleged that OU police was implicating the whistleblowers in false cases for pointing out encroachments in OU premises. He also condemned the silence of OU Registrar and other officials over illegal encroachments.

A Division bench comprises of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a plea filed by OU Research Scholar Poladi Ramana Rao.

In his plea, Ramana Rao said that during the period of lockdown, nearly 8,000 sq yards of precious land of the OU campus is facing the threat of encroachment.

Advocate general BS Prasad also informed the bench about a pending PIL on the same matter and requested the court to add that plea with the current petition.

By agreeing with AG, the bench issued notices to the government and the OU authorities to file their counters in the matter.

AG, Prasad said that some persons are trying to buy the university land and urged the court to stay any such transactions.

The bench said that it cannot pass any restraint order without hearing the concerned and posted the case to June 19.

Source: Siasat News

