OU and JNTU exams scheduled for 28 and 29 postponed

Hyderabad: Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) today announced that all exams scheduled for the 28th and 29th of September have been postponed due to heavy incessant rains.

The revised dates of the examination schedule will be posted on https://www.osmania.ac.in soon, the university announced in the press note.

JNTU rescheduled dates will also be announced soon

The other examinations which are already commenced will be held as per the original schedule from 30th September.

The state’s stormy weather, linked to cyclone Gulab, which crossed the coast at midnight, is wreaking havoc across parts of Telangana. The cyclone’s on Monday led to several low-lying areas in the city getting inundated with heavy rains that lashed the city, prompting the GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) Director to ask people to stay indoors.

The rains, which began around 7 a.m. on Monday, continued across the city, triggering waterlogging in several places, affecting traffic, and also entering the cellars of several apartments in different areas. There were reports of heavy downpour in Dilsukhnagar, Kapra, Mehdipatnam, Malakpet, and Jubilee Hills. Also, there are signs of thunder and lightning in some areas.

According to the data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said as of 7 p.m. in Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 101.8 mm in Rajendranagar, followed by 75.5 mm in Ramchanderpuram and Patancheruvu, 75.3 mm in Malakpet, 74.5 mm in Kapra and the lowest rainfall recorded of 2.8 mm in Malkajgiri.

As of 7 pm in the state, the highest rainfall of 151.5 in Bachodu, Khammam district, followed by 113.8 in Mallampalli, Mulugu district, 101.8 mm in Rajendranagar, Rangareddy district.