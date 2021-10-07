Outgoing British envoy calls on Karnataka minister

Jeremy expressed gratitude to Minister Narayan for the cooperation extended towards various engagements.

Bengaluru:  Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, British Deputy High Commissioner (Bengaluru) on Thursday met with C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the Karnataka minister for higher education and IT/Bt and S&T at Vikasa Soudha and discussed collaborative engagements in cyber security, telecom, research and development, electric vehicle policy, vaccine research and development among other things.

This was a farewell meeting as Jeremy Pilmore is leaving back for the UK. During the meeting, Jeremy expressed gratitude to Minister Narayan for the cooperation extended towards various engagements.

Both had played a major role in identifying four areas of collaboration — Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Waste Management and Traffic Congestion — in October 2019.

They also launched the ‘Go Global’ program two years back to support early-stage tech startups and initiated discussions to set up regulatory sandboxes in collaboration.

During Jeremy’s tenure, the companies from Britain participated in the technical flagship event ‘Bengaluru Tech Summit – BTS’ in large numbers.

