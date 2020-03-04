Over 1.5 lakh people respond to Bengal BJP’s ‘Aar noi anyay’

A+ A-

Kolkata: Over 1.5 lakh people have responded to the West Bengal BJP’s mass outreach programme “Aar noi anyay” (No More Injustice) in less than 72 hours, the party said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The programme aims to connect with over five crore voters in the state over the next six months by holding the Mamata Banerjee government “accountable for its misrule”.

The state BJP unit’s media cell came up with a video on its social media handle claiming that these people have given missed call on the mobile number that Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared with the public while launching the programme during his rally at the Sahid Minar maidan on Sunday.

“Over 1.5 lakh people have given missed call on the mobile number,” said the video, urging the public to join then programme in greater numbers.

“It is a campaign to change the government in Bengal,” Shah said at the rally.

During the campaign the BJP workers will conduct a massive door-to-door campaign across the state and organise meetings in every village and municipal ward to discuss a charge sheet against the Banerjee government to be released by the party.

BJP workers will also distribute a ‘khobh patra’ (resentment letters) which the people would sign, besides airing their grievances through five technological mediums including the mobile number and WhatsApp.