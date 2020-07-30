Over 1,500 arrested in Kolkata for defying total lockdown

Posted By Qayam Published: 30th July 2020 9:44 am IST

Kolkata: More than 1,500 people were arrested in Kolkata on Wednesday for defying the total lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, police said.

At least 1,054 people were held for violating restriction orders, while 497 others were prosecuted for not wearing masks, a police officer said.

A total of 38 people were apprehended for spitting in public, he said.

Besides, police also impounded 44 vehicles, he added.

The West Bengal government has decided to impose a complete lockdown twice a week till August 31.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close