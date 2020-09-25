Over 1cr passengers flown since recommencement of domestic operations: Puri

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 25th September 2020 5:05 pm IST
Over 1 crore passengers flown since recommencement of domestic operations: Puri

New Delhi: Over one crore domestic passengers have flown on 1,08,210 flights since the recommencement of domestic operations on May 25, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh, Puri, here on Friday.

The Union Minister added that the figures of domestic operations are gradually moving towards the pre-COVID-19 figures.

“More than one crore passengers on 1,08,210 flights since the recommencement of domestic operations on 25 May 2020. Moving towards Pre-COVID figures. Congratulations to all stakeholders on achieving this milestone! We continue our journey towards creating an #AatmaNirbharBharat,” he said in a tweet.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

READ:  38 new Covid deaths in Delhi; cases top 2.42 lakh

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 25th September 2020 5:05 pm IST
Back to top button