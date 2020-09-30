Over 2.83 lakh people still affected by Assam floods

Guwahati, Sep 30 : Though some respite in rain has led to a further improvement in the flood situation in Assam, 2.83 lakh people in eight of the state’s 33 districts were still affected as on Wednesday, disaster management officials said.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that of the affected people, 2,08,481 people were in central Assam’s Nagaon district, where 117 relief camps have been set up.

The officials said that in the third wave of floods, over 26,652 hectares of crop lands and low-lying areas in 432 villages in these eight districts — Nagaon, Biswanath, Hojai, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat and West Karbi Anglong — have been inundated.

Around 45,000 domesticated animals as well as wild animals, including rhinos in sanctuaries and national parks, were also affected due to the flood, which also damaged many roads, bridges, embankments, government buildings and schools, they added.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat, Dhubri and Sonitpur districts while two of its tributaries, Jia Bharali and Kopili, crossed the danger mark in Sonitpur and Nagaon districts, respectively.

The ASDMA officials said that Assam, until early August, witnessed devastating floods that killed 120 people in 22 districts, while 26 others were killed in landslides since May 22.

With a respite in monsoon rains, the situation significantly improved in the first week of August even as 57 lakh people were affected in 5,378 villages in 30 districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Assam witnessed 11 per cent excess rainfall (1,651.1 mm against average 1,486.2 mm) in the four-month (June-September) monsoon period.

In September so far, the state recorded 37 per cent excess rainfall (373.8 mm against average 272.4 mm).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.