Over 20 San Francisco Bay Area parks closed due to wildfires

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 10:08 am IST
Over 20 San Francisco Bay Area parks closed due to wildfires

San Francisco, Aug 20 : More than 20 parks in the San Francisco Bay Area in Northern California were forced to close down due to raging wildfires in the region, officials said.

The closures were ordered on Wednesday as nearly two dozen wildfires were burning in and around the Santa Cruz Mountains along the Pacific coast, prompting 22,000 people to evacuate their homes, Xinhua news agency.

“I think we’re experiencing hell,” the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper quoted Tamara Clark, chief public information officer at Santa Clara County Parks, as saying on Wednesday.

READ:  Defer hearing on sentence in contempt case, Prashant Bhushan to SC

“We can’t seem to catch a break, and we won’t until the weather cools.”

At Lake Berryessa, the Bureau of Reclamation closed all recreation access, including day-use areas, campgrounds, boat launches and restrooms.

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, the ‘CZU August Lightning Complex Fire’ closed parks operated by California State Park, San Mateo County Parks and the Midpeninsula Open Space District.

As of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire reported zero containment of the blaze.

Rangers had to close access roads also to the Big Basin Redwoods State Park near Boulder Creek.

READ:  COVAXIN 2nd phase clinical testing in Gauhati Medical College

Air quality were at “unhealthy” levels in te region.

The San Jose State University cancelled all in-person and online classes for the day due to projected unhealthy air quality as wildfires sent smoke across the area, according to a report on San Francisco Chronicle.

According to California Governor Gavin Newsom, there were currently 6,754 fires across the state.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close