Over 20,000 private healthcare workers in Telangana take vaccine

Hyderabad, Jan 25 : Over 20,000 private healthcare workers in Telangana were administered Covid vaccine on Monday.

Out of 42,915 benificiaries who were to be vaccinated, 20,359 received the shot at 495 centres across the state. Only 47.4 per cent of beneficiaries were vaccinated.

Monday was the first day for vaccinating private healthcare workers and the sixth day of vaccination since the programme was launched on January 16.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said no case of serious/severe Adverse Effect Following Immunization (AEFI) was reported. Five minor AEFI were reported and all are stable, he said.

With this, the number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far rose to 1,30,607. The cumulative percentage of healthcare workers vaccinated so far is 61.

According to the director, eminent doctors from the private/corporate hospitals got vaccinated.

Vaccination for private healthcare workers will resume from Thursday.

In the first five days, 1,10,248 healthcare workers working in state and Central government institutions were vaccinated with the cumulative percentage of beneficiaries vaccinated standing at 64 per cent. The number of those who refused to take vaccine was more than 60,000 in the first five days.

The vaccine acceptance rate was high at 92 per cent on the first day but subsequently it dropped. On the fifth day, only 45.5 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries had taken the jab.

