Over 30 doctors of Osmania Medical College affiliated Hospitals tests COVID positive

Hyderabad: The frontline warrior’s tests COVID positive on Monday. The Telangana-Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) informed that 32 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 in Osmania Medical College affiliated hospitals.

“32 working doctors have been tested positive for coronavirus till now. As COVID-19 cases are increasing day by day in our state especially in the GHMC area and also nearly 32 Doctors tested positive in Osmania Medical College affiliated hospitals (many tests reports awaited).

” Uma NagendraVishnu, President, T-JUDA said.”We have requested the Health Department to continue self-imposed quarantine roster duties to all healthcare workers to avoid exposure and to maintain reserve workforce but with at least 7 days self-imposed quarantine duration,” he stated.

Vishnu further said that the Telangana government had issued a circular and a committee was constituted to provide accommodation to willing healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, the positive Covid-19 cases reaching a new high every day, the dire lack of sufficient doctors and paramedical staff continues to plague the hospitals in Telangana.