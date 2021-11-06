Over 32 students fall sick after mid-day meal in Karimnagar

By PTI|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 6th November 2021 11:57 am IST
Representational photo

Karimnagar: As many as 32 students fell ill on Friday after having mid-day meals in a school run by the Telangana government. A total of 114 students of the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Dimmadurthi village in Nirmal district took the meals, and 32 of them fell sick, said the district educational officer (DEO) Dr A.Ravinder Reddy.

Immediately, the 32 were given treatment at a primary health centre. Of them, 12 students were on observation and out of danger, the DEO said. Responding to the report of the DEO, District Collector Musharraf Farooqui suspended the school headmaster.

The contract given to the agency that supplied the meals has been cancelled, the DEO added.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button