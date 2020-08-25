Over 34,000 critical COVID cases on oxygen, ICU, ventilator support

By News Desk 1 Updated: 25th August 2020 9:02 pm IST
New Delhi, Aug 25 : The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 4.91 per cent of the total active COVID-19 cases in the country are in a critical condition and have been put on oxygen and ventilator support.

This information was shared by Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, during the weekly press briefing.

As per the ministry, 2.7 per cent of patients are on oxygen support, 1.92 per cent are in intensive care units (ICU) and 0.29 per cent are on ventilator support. The figures are based on the latest data on the total cases currently active in the country.

The number of currently active cases is 7,04,348, and the number of critical patients is 34,512. Likewise, translating the percentage into numbers, it reveals that 19,017 patients are on oxygen support. 13,453 in ICU and 2,042 are on ventilator support.

According to the statement by the health ministry, this figure also estimates one-third of the COVID cases who presumably seek treatment at hospitals. “As I have mentioned in our previous interaction, 15 per cent of the total cases turn to hospitals,” Bhushan stated.

The official also informed that the patients reaching hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 are being treated in three types of facilities: COVID care centers where only isolation beds are kept; COVID health centers where oxygen with beds and doctor on call facility is available, and dedicated COVID hospitals where oxygen, ICU, ventilators and other facilities are available.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

