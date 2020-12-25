Over 4 crore ITRs filed for AY 2020-21

New Delhi, Dec 25 : The Income Tax Department on Friday said that over four crore income tax returns (ITR) have been filed for the assessment year (AY) 2020-2021.

An IT Department tweet said that as of December 24, nearly 3.98 crore ITRs were filed, compared to over 3.92 crore ITRs.

Another tweet said that nearly 5.83 lakh ITRs were filed on Friday.

“Here’s a look at the daily statistics of Income Tax Returns filed: 5,82,988 ITRs for AY 2020-21 have been filed upto 1800hrs today,” it said.

The number of return filings has been high in the current year despite the pandemic as the government has extended the deadline for return filing till December 31.

