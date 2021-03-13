Over 5.50L artisans get employment through ‘Hunar Haat’: Naqvi

New Delhi, March 13 : Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that “Hunar Haat” has proved to be “employment and empowerment exchange” of artisans, craftsmen and artists as it has provided employment to over 5.50 lakh people.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7.50 lakh artisans and craftsmen through 75 Hunar Haat which will be organised by completion of 75 years of the country’s independence.

Naqvi said that the Hunar Haat is available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM portal also where the people of the country and abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen.

He was speaking on the inaugural ceremony of the 27th Hunar Haat at Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal with the theme of “Vocal for Local”. The Hunar Haat here, in which more than 600 artisans, craftsmen from more than 31 states and UTs are participating, will continue till March 21.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the event.

The next Hunar Haat will be organised in Goa from March 26 to April 4, followed by Dehradun (April 9 to April 18), Surat (April 23 to May 2).

