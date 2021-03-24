Over 65,000 expat workers to leave Oman permanently

Muscat: The Oman ministry of labor has announced on Tuesday that the total number of manpower seeking to improve their status and leave the country permanently has reached 65,173 workers, of whom 46, 355 have already left, local media reported.

The ministry clarified that the amnesty scheme is coming to an end on March 31.

On October 15 last year, the kingdom launched an amnesty scheme in an effort to minimize the crises in the country caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in various sectors.

The ministry of labor has announced that they will be exempt from paying fines collected during their stay in Oman, as they leave the country permanently. The amnesty scheme was valid until the end of 2020 but was extended until March 31.

No request for correction of the status of the worker received after this deadline will be applied, it said.

وزارة العمل تُشير إلى أن إجمالي عدد القوى العاملة الراغبة فـي تصحيح أوضاعها ومغادرة البلاد نهائيًا بلغ / 65173 / عاملًا غادر منهم فعليًا 46355 عاملًا حتى اليوم. — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) March 23, 2021

تصحيح أوضاع عدد 65173 من القوى العاملة غير العمانية حيث غادر منهم 46355 عامل ضمن فترة السماح للقوى العاملة غير العمانية بالمغادرة إلى بلدانها مع إعفائها وإعفاء أصحاب العمل من كافة الرسوم والغرامات شريطة مغادرتها السلطنة مغادرة نهائية.#وزارة_العمل pic.twitter.com/bxreC5iA3z — وزارة العمل -سلطنة عُمان (@Labour_OMAN) March 23, 2021

After the deadline, such applications will be processed as usual, with defaulters having to pay a fine. Expat workers benefiting from the grace period will have to leave by June 30.