The United Nations considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 9th October 2021 8:19 am IST
Over 70 Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israeli troops: Red Crescent
Tel Aviv: Seventy-four Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.

Fighting erupted south of the city of Nablus where a Jewish settlement is being built in violation of international laws.

The Israel Defense Forces told Sputnik that hundreds of Palestinians set tires on fire and hurled rocks at the personnel guarding the construction site.

The army used crowd-control techniques to break up the demonstration.

