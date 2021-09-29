Over 85.42 crore vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: centre

More than 83.80 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

By PTI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th September 2021 1:48 pm IST
New Delhi: More than 85.42 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Further, more than 83.80 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

Over 4.57 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it stated.

