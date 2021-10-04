Over one lakh minority students abandoned studies in Telangana: Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Hyderabad: Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir has alleged that since 2014, 1,29,719 minority students in Telangana were forced to abandoned their higher studies as the state government had failed to provide scholarships to them.

Speaking to the media personnel on Sunday, the former Congress minister alleged that due to the stoppage of scholarships and fees reimbursement to the post-matric students, the state government has ruined the careers of about 1.29 lakh students. He said many deserving students who had topped in the entrance examinations were forced to abandoned their higher education because they were not financially able to pay exorbitant fees.

Mohammed Ali Shabbir cited the example of Nizamabad’s Marya Sultana, a student of Masters (Public Health stream) in University of Hyderabad who had secured splendid marks in the first and second semesters but faced difficulties in continuing her education as government failed to provide scholarship for the third semester.

The leader reminded that during the Congress rule in 2013-14, over one lakh students have received post-matric scholarships at an estimated budget of Rs.35.77 crores.

He alleged that the state government is using the covid-19 crisis as an excuse to stop the financial assistance to the minority students.He said during the Congress rule many minority students were benefitted through the scholarships and fees reimbursement program.

Shabbir said that the state government has failed to implement minority schemes as stated earlier.He added that the Congress Party will support the minority students who had abandoned their studies.