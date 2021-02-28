Over Rs 2,100 Cr collected for Ram Temple : Trust

Ayodhya, Feb 28 : As the 44-day funding-raising campaign for the Ayodhya’s Ram Temple construction came to an end on Saturday, the Trust associated with the drive said that they have collected over Rs 2,100 crore.

Prior to the crowdfunding campaign launch on January 15, the Trust had projected an estimate of Rs 1,100 crore for the Ram temple complex construction, but it received more than Rs 1,000 crore over projection.

Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer, Govind Dev Giri, told reporters, “The funds-raising campaign has ended with generous contributions from all cross-sections of the people, including residents of far-flung villages of India, blurring religious barriers. Total donations received has crossed Rs 2,100 crore by Saturday evening.”

Giri had pegged the construction cost of the temple at Rs 300-400 crore, while making an estimate of Rs 1,100 crore for building the entire complex on Ram Janambhoomi in December last year.

Ayodhya seers have now advised the temple trust to use the surplus money for development of Ayodhya and warned against misuse of the money donated by crores of Ram Bhakts.

However, Anil Misra, member of the Trust said, “The budget for building the temple complex is not final and this will be known only after the construction is complete.”

Swami Paramhans Acharya, of Tapasvi Chhavni said, “The Trust should use additional funds to set up a Sanskrit University in Ayodhya in the name of Mata Sita and establish a gaushala for free supply of milk in the temple town.”

Mahant Dhinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara, said that “the money was donated by millions of Indians in the name of Lord Ram and the excess money should be used for the welfare of Ayodhya and its temples”.

Hanuman Garhi temple priest, Mahant Raju Das, said the money could be used to revamp dilapidated temples in Ayodhya.

