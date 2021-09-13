Over-speeding tops traffic violations in Telangana

Hyderabad: Over-speeding tops the traffic violations in the state even though the traffic police runs a campaign through signboards proclaiming “Over speed thrills but it kills”. However, it seems to have little impact on drivers who do not pay attention and hence the traffic police is forced to take action against them.

During the current year upto June the traffic police had booked 7.61 lakh cases and collected Rs 68.51 crore as fines.

Over-speeding tops traffic violations in the first half of the current year. The traffic police booked 14.75 lakh cases throughout the state for over speed, over loading in goods vehicles, wrong parking on highways and other roads, carrying passengers in goods vehicles, using mobile phones while driving and failing to wear the seat belts.

Using the speed laser guns installed on important places on highways, the traffic police has initiated cases against the drivers for over speed.

The JNTU Coordinator and Principal Investigator (Accidents and Urban flash floods) Prof K M Lakshman Rao termed the phenomena of speed driving as change of behaviour in drivers and said that this problem can only be solved through the counselling.