Overnight airstrike on Houthi convoy kills 16 in Yemen’s Taiz

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 5th December 2021 4:13 pm IST
More than 150 Houthis killed in Yemen’s Marib: Arab coalition
Fighters loyal to Yemen's Saudi Arabia-backed government guard a position near the frontline facing Houthi rebels in the country's north-east province of Marib, on October 17, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Aden (Yemen): A total of 16 people were killed as a result of an aerial bombardment against Houthi military vehicles in Yemen’s southwestern province of Taiz, a military official told Xinhua on Saturday.

“An airstrike was launched late on Friday night and struck a convoy of the Houthi rebel militia in the countryside district of Maqbanah in Taiz, causing a huge explosion,” the local military source said on condition of anonymity.

The airstrike struck the Houthi military convoy when it was passing through an area held by a group of civilians, he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

The source confirmed that the aerial bombardment, which partially destroyed the convoy, killed 16 people including five civilians, and wounded about eight.

The district of Maqbanah in Taiz is controlled by the Houthi rebels, and the group accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out an aerial bombardment against the district.

The Houthi-affiliated Masirah television network reported that 16 civilians including children were killed “in a raid carried out by the Saudi warplane in Maqbanah district on Friday night.”

The Saudi-led coalition has made no immediate comment yet, but it has recently intensified airstrikes against various Houthi-held sites across the war-ravaged Arab country.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi’s government.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button