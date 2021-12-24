Owaisi claims that part of his speech being quoted out of context

Lucknow: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president, Asaduddin Owaisi, said on Friday that clipped video footage of his speech was being circulated on social media to trigger controversy.

The speech he made was in reference to the alleged provocative and communal statements made against minority communities during a three-day ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Haridwar.

In order to distract from #HaridwarGenocidalMeet, a clipped 1 min video is being circulated from 45 min speech I gave in Kanpur. I’ll set the record straight:



1. I did not incite violence or give threats. I talked about POLICE ATROCITIES Here’s the full video in TWO PARTS [Cont] pic.twitter.com/buZWZmVNLa — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 24, 2021

“A clipped one-min video is being circulated from a 45 min speech I gave in Kanpur. I have shared my entire speech on Twitter now. The context of my speech is amply clear. I was talking about cops who torture 80-year-old men. I was talking about cops who watch silently as mobs thrash a rickshaw driver in front of his daughter. Also, cops who rained lathi blows on a man as held his child in his arms,” Owaisi said.

4. It’s an essential part of my faith to believe that Allah does not allow injustice. He punishes oppressors. We are taught the lesson of Firaun, the lesson of Namrud, the lesson of Yazid. Assuring people of Allah’s justice gives hope. We remember that Allah is with oppressed 3/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 24, 2021

He further said: “I said we will remember these police atrocities. Is this objectionable? Why is it offensive to remember how police have treated Muslims in UP? We cannot forget the oppression that was meted out to Anas, Suleiman, Asif, Faisal, Altaf, Akhlaq, Qasim, and hundreds of others,” he asked in another series of tweets.

6. I told people to not lose hope & assured them that things will change. It’s not a crime to assure people that things will change for the better



7. I asked cops: who will come to save them when Modi-Yogi retire? Indeed, who will? Do they think they’ve lifetime immunity? 5/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 24, 2021

Owaisi clarified: “I did not incite violence or make threats. I talked about police atrocities.”

The event in Haridwar that Asaduddin Owaisi was referring to in his speech was attended by several Hindu religious leaders, who allegedly called upon the community to take up arms against Muslims as they gave a clarion call for a ‘Hindu nation’.

People who incited violence in Rwanda & Bosnia genocides were also punished. Those who killed our boys in cold blood will also face due process & justice



10. Why should these mercenaries acting as police feel like they will be protected from the law after Modi-Yogi go away? 8/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 24, 2021

The three-day religious assembly was organised by Yati Narsinghanand, a controversial Hindutva figure known to make communal statements.

Yati Narsinghanand reportedly said that “arming the Hindu brigade with bigger and better weapons” would be the “solution” against the “threat of Muslims.”