Owaisi demands removal of Ajay Mishra after damning SIT report

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has once again demanded the removal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra after the SIT report in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case said it was a “planned conspiracy”.

He also said that he plans to raise the issue in Parliament.

IANS spoke to Owaisi on several issues including Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the upcoming UP Assembly elections and others.

Following are excerpts:

Q. What do you have to say on the SIT report in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case?

A. Everyone knows that Lakhimpur Kheri violence was a planned conspiracy. Had the Supreme Court not taken suo moto cognisance of the matter, the Modi-Yogi government would have saved him. Now the SIT report has come out which tells the truth. So, will the Modi government remove Ajay Mishra from his cabinet? If justice is to be done, the minister has to go. How is it possible that the minister’s son is in jail in the case and the minster continues to hold office? What message the Prime Minister is giving to the country?

Q. But Ajay Mishra said that his son was not present there.

A. The SIT report is damning document, which will go to the Supreme Court. We demand that the Prime Minister remove him from the post of minister immediately. As long as the trial goes on, he should not remain in office. But BJP wants the votes of the upper caste, so they will not remove Mishra. That is why the son will remain in jail for murder and the father will remain minister and the UP CM, who claimed big action against the mafias, will do nothing.

Q. The Parliament is in session. What is your strategy on the Kheri issue?

A. We will give notice for adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha and if the Speaker allows, we will put across our point of view.

Q. You are also going to contest the UP assembly elections. What is the biggest issue for you?

A. There are several issues — inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment. But the most important issue for us is to give a political leadership to the 19 per cent Muslim population in UP for which we are trying hard.

Q. But with whom will you make an alliance in UP?

A. Only time will decide.