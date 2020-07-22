Owaisi urges meat traders to undergo COVID test before Baqra’eid

Posted By Rasia Hashmi Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 9:33 am IST
Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said his party is proactively trying to expand COVID-19 testing, especially for those who have to deal with the public.

“Were proactively trying to expand Covid19 testing, especially for those people who have to deal with the public in large numbers.

In light of approaching Eid ul Adha, we arranged Covid-19 tests for meat traders to ensure that they, their families & customers can be safe,” Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, tweeted.

The AIMIM said Owaisi visited Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and Nizamia Tibbi Hospital in the city to oversee arrangements for COVID-19 testing especially for meat traders of Charminar and Nampally Assembly Constituencies.

Source: PTI
