Owaisi’s DNA will match Jinnah’s if test carried out: Harnath

New Delhi: Slamming AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Monday said if a test is carried out, the Hyderabad MP would turn out to be related to Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“Owaisi’s DNA will match Jinnah’s if a test is carried out. It is not him but the soul of Jinnah which is giving these statements. And as far as the issue of showing papers is concerned, he has crores of rupees. It is the poor people who need to show papers in order to get the facilities provided by the Central government,” Yadav told ANI here.

“All these statements are superficial. Strict action should be taken against Owaisi after registering a sedition case against him,” he added.

Addressing his first anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NPR meet in Andhra Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday had said that the true followers of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar will oppose the citizenship law.

“The one who raises his voice against CAA will be the true lover and follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar. The one who raises voice against Modi and Shah will be called a ‘mard-e-mujahid’ in the truest sense,” Owaisi said in his speech on Sunday.

The AIMIM leader reiterated his ‘will not show the papers’ statement and said that the government cannot force the Muslims to leave the country.

“All I have is this country. I will never leave this country and not show my papers. If it comes to showing papers, we will come forward and ask you to shoot us in our hearts. In our hearts is the love for India which you (government) can never understand,” Owaisi said.