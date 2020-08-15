Oxygen disruption: 17 corona patients shifted in B’luru

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th August 2020 4:38 pm IST

Bengaluru, Aug 15 : Seventeen coronavirus patients needed to be shifted from a city hospital to other medical facilities on the intervening night of August 14 and 15 after a short circuit disrupted oxygen supply, an official said on Saturday.

“There was a short circuit in the oxygen control panel, because of which oxygen supply to the patients was disrupted,” CV Raman Hospital Superintendent Radhakrishna told IANS.

The control panel is required to maintain oxygen supply pressure and other crucial parameters of a patient put on oxygen support.

READ:  1,977 new corona patients take Odisha's active cases to 16,353

“Though the oxygen supply could have been continued, we did not want to take any risk… we then supplied oxygen to patients directly from cylinders,” he said.

“The disruption occurred around 9 pm on Friday. The shifting of patients was done by 12.30 am on Saturday,” said Ramakrishna. He said all the shifted patients were doing well.

“Whatever disruption occurred has since been fixed. The oxygen supply is back to normal,” he said.

It was learnt that 11 of the patients were on intake of high-flow oxygen, of which 7-8 were taking in very less amount of oxygen while three were dependent.

READ:  OYO ties up with states for quarantine facilities

Following this development, senior health officials decided to make alternative arrangements for these patients at facilities where high-flow oxygen beds were available.

Most of the patients were shifted to Victoria Hospital, and one patient each to Vydehi and Fortis hospitals.

Though only 13 patients were on oxygen support, 17 were shifted out as some were related to each other.

Bengaluru is the epicentre of coronavirus infections in the southern state, with its total tally standing at 84,145, of which 33,432 are active.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Where's the Rs 20-lakh-crore package: MPYC to PM
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close