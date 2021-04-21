Oxygen tank leaks at Nashik’s Zakir Hussain Hospital

Nashik: An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Wednesday.

The officials were present at the spot and an operation to contain the leak is underway.

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra being a coronavirus worst-hit state.

Meanwhile, 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry.

As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.