Oxygen tank leaks at Nashik’s Zakir Hussain Hospital

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra being a coronavirus worst-hit state.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 21st April 2021 3:25 pm IST
Oxygen tank leaks at Nashik's Zakir Hussain Hospital
Officials are present at the spot and operation to contain the leak is underway. (Photo/ANI)

Nashik: An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Wednesday.

The officials were present at the spot and an operation to contain the leak is underway.

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra being a coronavirus worst-hit state.

Meanwhile, 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry.

As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button