OYO ties up with states for quarantine facilities

New Delhi, Aug 12 : In continuation of its initiative to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, OYO Hotels and Homes has partnered with over 24 state governments, local authorities and hospitals under the ‘OYO Care’ initiative to offer some of its properties for pay-per-use quarantine and self-isolation facilities at affordable prices.

In a statement, OYO said that it is in touch with over 50 government and private hospitals to provide accommodation support to medical first responders at affordable rates.

“The company has already provided 1,00,000 room nights as part of the ‘OYO Care’ initiative in the past four months. The hospitals which have been supported by OYO include Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Sakra Hospital,” it said.

OYO Life, the co-living business of the company, is also offering long-term stay to the nurses and healthcare professionals through tie-ups with multiple-hospitals, it said.

Commenting on the development, Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, India and SouthAsia, OYO, said: “This Independence Day, I would like to laud the combined efforts of the government, the India Inc and the citizens of the country who have contributed in the fight against the virus. We at OYO pledge to continue supporting the nation with our resources in every way possible.”

