By News Desk 1Published: 26th September 2020 2:02 am IST
OYO to triple room count in Himachal by 2022

Shimla, Sep 25 : Hospitality chain OYO Hotels & Homes in Friday announced its plans to strengthen its footprint in Himachal Pradesh, amid coronavirus, by aiming to triple its room count by 2022.

OYO opened its doors in the state in 2015 and since then, has added 570 plus hotels and 7,500 rooms to its chain, while generating over 3,000 indirect job opportunities.

In line with the decision of the state to open its border and ease travel restrictions, the company has adopted new SOPs as a part of its ‘Sanitised Stays’ programme with an enhanced focus on hygiene and cleanliness.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, company’s Founder and Group CEO, Ritesh Agarwal, discussed how the company has enabled significant economic opportunities in the state.

