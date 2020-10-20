Paddy procurement in current season exceeds by 22.43%

New Delhi, Oct 20 : Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution claimed that the Paddy procurement in current season has exceeded by 22.43 per cent as compared to the previous season and the Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops on MSP from the farmers.

The ministry in a statement said Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is progressing at a fast pace in the procuring States and UTs of Punjab, Haryana, UP, TN, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, J&K and Kerala with purchase of over 98.19 lakh MT of paddy from 8.54 lac farmers valuing Rs 18,539.86 crore at MSP rate of Rs 18,880 per MT. Paddy Procurement during corresponding period of KMS 2019-20 was 80.20 LMT.

The proposal for procurement of 42.46 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS) was accorded approval by the ministry.

Further, sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

The Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 806.11 MT of Moong and Urad having MSP value of Rs 5.80 Crores benefitting 779 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Haryana. Similarly, 5,089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing States. The respective State/UTs Governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals in respect of Kharif Pulses and Oilseeds.

Cotton procurement operations under MSP are going on smoothly in Northern States Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan. Till October 19, a quantity of 2,00,512 cotton bales valuing Rs 56,590.51 lakh has been procured from 40,196 farmers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.